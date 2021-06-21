Connected Vehicle Market May See a Big Move | Robert Bosch, TomTom, Denso

Latest publication on Connected Vehicle Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

The Germany connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. By 2020, 90 % of cars are expected to be connected to the Internet, according to a report by Telefónica. This will create a broadband mobile environment for most of the drivers which has existed separate to the current interconnected world of smartphones, computers, and content providers. According to any car buyer, when it comes to technology and cars, German manufacturers always come ahead of the best. Mercedes and Audi are creating state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Silicon Valley. BMW’s new venture capital firm i Ventures is among the various initiatives that are helping Germany’s status quo as auto innovators gain major traction.

Key growth factors

-Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

-Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Threats and key players

OEMs in Europe are facing challenges in the form of increasing costs, extended supply chains, more complex vehicles, increasing customer demands and the need for an unprecedented degree of manufacturing flexibility.

