Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2020 to 2025

The Global Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Connected Vehicle and Parking Space industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Connected Vehicle and Parking Space market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The connected vehicles and packing space market are expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).”

To Remain ‘In front of’ Your Competitors, Request For Sample Report Here (Use Corporate email ID to Get Higher Priority):

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/79869/connected-vehicle-and-parking-space-industry-landscape-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=19

Key Market Trends:

Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in Parking Industry

– The smart city projects in Europe are looking forward to the enhanced mobility solutions with an aim to reduce pollution, congestion, time for passengers in search of parking spaces, and improve accessibility. The European Union has mentioned that the digitization, and working in tandem with appropriate political strategies are the main pillars for improving parking efficiency and offer new parking services to serve better cities Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMP).

– Dynamic pricing is one of the ongoing pricing strategies offered by most of the parking space providers in the region. The dynamic pricing has been standard practices in many industries e.g., in the airline and hotel industry. To make the parking space easily available, these providers are revamping parking policies and updating zoning rules to induce and encourage clean mobility oriented developments.

– Over the past ten years, the parking sector has experienced the introduction of several technological innovations such as dynamic information systems, mobile apps to find, pay, and reserve, automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, sensors, cameras for paid parking. Oslo (Norway) and Madrid (Spain) are some of the cities that recently commenced both on-street and off-street parking with a dynamic pricing model.

Regional Analysis for Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report –

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/79869/connected-vehicle-and-parking-space-industry-landscape-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=19

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Market.

– Changes in industry market dynamics.

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of quantity and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competition situation of Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Market.

– Key companies and product strategies.

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

sales@marketintelligencedata.com