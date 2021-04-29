Connected Toys Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

Global Connected Toys Market: Overview

Gone are the days when monopoly or a game of building a LEGO spaceship could hold children’s attention. Interactive tech toys or connected toys are a reality that most kids see as a given. A recent study concluded that 90% kids under the age of 2 know how to use a tablet/smartphone.

But, connected toys are not just for the pleasure of kids. They are also gaining popularity among parents who see these as a means to monitor their children while away. For instance, with toys like Teddy the Guardian, they can measure their babies’ temperature as well as heart rate.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the market for connected toys is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR.

Major Key Players of the Connected Toys Market are:

Mattel (The United States of America), LEGO group (Denmark), Hasbro (The United States of America), Sphero (The United States of America), Sony (Japan), Leka (France)

Global Connected Toys Market: Notable Developments

From board games to Iot-based games, children’s play world has transformed in more ways that could have been imagined just few years back. Participants on the consumer-end of the spectrum demand more from what children’s play thing contribute to in their development. Here are some developments that may define the future of connected toys.

2018 – Facebook partnered with Sphero to utilize play for expanding education and making it more accessible. With more visibility in the classrooms and a favourable opinion created in the minds of parents and teachers alike, the move might create more receptivity in the connected toys market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Connected Toys consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Connected Toys market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Connected Toys manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Connected Toys with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Connected Toys industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

