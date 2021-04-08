Connected Toys Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

The global Connected Toys market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Competitive Players

The Connected Toys market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Leka

Sony

DXTR Labs

WowWee

Anki

Sphero

Wonder Workshop

PlayFusion

PLAYMOBIL

K’NEX

Hasbro

Mattel

Konami

Application Synopsis

The Connected Toys Market by Application are:

2–5 Years

6–8 Years

9–12 Years

Teenagers

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Smartphone-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Console-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Connected Toys Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Connected Toys Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Connected Toys Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Connected Toys Market in Major Countries

7 North America Connected Toys Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Connected Toys Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Connected Toys Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Connected Toys market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

​Target Audience:

Connected Toys manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Connected Toys

Connected Toys industry associations

Product managers, Connected Toys industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Connected Toys potential investors

Connected Toys key stakeholders

Connected Toys end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

