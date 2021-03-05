Connected Toys Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2026 | Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Sphero, Wonder Workshop, Inc., Sony Corporation, Leka SAS

The Connected Toys Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Connected Toys market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Connected Toys market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Connected Toys market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Connected Toys industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The connected toys market was valued at USD 7.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Connected Toys Market: Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Sphero, Wonder Workshop, Inc., Sony Corporation, WowWee Group Limited, Leka SAS, LEGO System A/S, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Inc., Anki inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Smartphone Connected Toys are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Connected toys, also considered as smart toys, come are available in various shapes and designs. Still, all having one common element is connectivity allowing the children to interact with the toy through a smart device or smartphone. Many manufacturers have been producing toy units that can fly using nothing more than an app and a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection.

– With the rapid technological advancements, children’s toys are already computerized and connected to the internet and will continue to witness many more upgrades in the near future. Moreover, an increase in the number of internet users, coupled with the increased adoption of various hand-held devices like smartphones and tablets, is driving the market across the globe.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to dominate the global connected toys market with a major market share. The rapid adoption of technological advancements in the region and the integration of technology in various learning and leisure gadgets and high penetration of connectivity services stand to be key factors driving the market’s growth.

– Increasing adoption of these toys among toddlers and preschoolers in the US and Canada on account of strong product awareness through e-commerce portals and print and digital media is expected to remain a favorable factor over the coming years. Various toy providers and manufacturers are making significant developments and innovations in their products and offerings, which will further contribute to the region’s growth.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– July 2019 – Bandai Namco launched a new platform, Tori, which will combine physical toys with iOS and Android apps. Tori is the product of a strategic collaboration between Bandai Namco and the French technology firm ISKN.

– June 2019 – Mattel Inc. signed a licensing pact with Sanrio Inc. to design and develop products based on Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and other characters. That will add to a Mattel stable that includes the iconic Barbie doll and Fisher-Price toys, Hot Wheels, and American Girl dolls.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Connected Toys Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

