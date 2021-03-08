Connected Toys Market 2021 Technology Advancements and Research- Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Sphero, Wonder Workshop, Inc

The Global Connected Toys Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The connected toys market was valued at USD 7.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Connected Toys Market are Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Sphero, Wonder Workshop, Inc., Sony Corporation, WowWee Group Limited, Leka SAS, LEGO System A/S, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Inc., Anki inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2019 – Bandai Namco launched a new platform, Tori, which will combine physical toys with iOS and Android apps. Tori is the product of a strategic collaboration between Bandai Namco and the French technology firm ISKN.

– June 2019 – Mattel Inc. signed a licensing pact with Sanrio Inc. to design and develop products based on Sanrios Hello Kitty and other characters. That will add to a Mattel stable that includes the iconic Barbie doll and Fisher-Price toys, Hot Wheels, and American Girl dolls.

Key Market Trends

Smartphone Connected Toys are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Connected toys, also considered as smart toys, come are available in various shapes and designs. Still, all having one common element is connectivity allowing the children to interact with the toy through a smart device or smartphone. Many manufacturers have been producing toy units that can fly using nothing more than an app and a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection.

– With the rapid technological advancements, childrens toys are already computerized and connected to the internet and will continue to witness many more upgrades in the near future. Moreover, an increase in the number of internet users, coupled with the increased adoption of various hand-held devices like smartphones and tablets, is driving the market across the globe.

– Various factors such as direct communication, real-time tracking of childrens activities, and personal data storage that includes a childs name, photos, and voice recordings, which helps personalize the toys, are some of the reasons driving the app-based connected toys. For instance, in February 2019, Hasbro announced the launch of Star Wars Lightsaber Academy, an app-and-lightsaber-toy combo. The app-enabled by Bluetooth uses motion tracking to record and analyze the action of children. The information arrived at in such fashion is used to issue audio feedback to facilitate real-time training and performance scores.

– As artificial intelligence and robotics have become more affordable than the past years, the technology has been incorporated into a wide range of childrens toys. This not only offers a new interactive experience to the children but also extends the life of toys with multiple features. Such innovations are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to dominate the global connected toys market with a major market share. The rapid adoption of technological advancements in the region and the integration of technology in various learning and leisure gadgets and high penetration of connectivity services stand to be key factors driving the market’s growth.

– Increasing adoption of these toys among toddlers and preschoolers in the US and Canada on account of strong product awareness through e-commerce portals and print and digital media is expected to remain a favorable factor over the coming years. Various toy providers and manufacturers are making significant developments and innovations in their products and offerings, which will further contribute to the region’s growth.

– For instance, in February 2019, Vtech revealed its new collection of exciting toys displayed at the 2019 North American International Toy Fair. The lineup features an expansion into the exciting robotics toy category and additions to VTech’s award-winning Kidi line of children’s electronics, infant, toddler and preschool lines, and the Go! Go! Smart Wheels line, which will provide innovative play experiences for kids. Also, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. introduced its new product lineup filled with toys that enrich children’s development and make learning fun.

– Connected toys are also making their way in the robotics segment and enabling them to learn playfully. For instance, in October 2019, Meet Miko 2, an adorable robot for kids, was launched in North America. Miko 2 offers play-based learning using stories, quizzes, fun facts, interaction, and communication as a smart hub for kids. Such innovations and developments are expected to fuel market growth in the region due to the region’s dominance in the adoption of robotics.

