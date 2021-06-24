Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market to Develop New Growth Story | Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless, Telit
Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Comprehensive Study by Application (Asset Tracking and Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Leak Detection, Fleet Management, Predictive and Preventive Maintenance, Others), Value Chain (Downstream, Upstream, Midstream), Component (Hardware (Sensors, Beacons, IoT Gateways), Software (Oil & Gas IoT Platform, Fleet Management Software), Services (Professional, Managed)) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026
The latest study released on the Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Definition and Brief Information about Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas:
Oil & Gas market is being transformed by digitization. Linked devices play a vital role in everything from oil exploration and drilling equipment to robotics, remote control, computer protection, and logistics. Oil & gas firms are looking at Internet of Things (IoT) to help ensure the protection and security of their precious oil and gas properties during exploration and distribution. Carbon extraction and transportation from the source to the refinery to the end-user is as difficult as it is crucial. The oil & gas industry is in the spotlight as petroleum and oil organizations strive for market share in a market, owing to shrink in demand as a result of the global Covid pandemic. Oil & gas systems will cover a wide range of applications using IoT components, tools, and platforms, from measuring container levels to sensing equipment status to deciding when to perform maintenance. These integrated technologies lead to a more effective and responsive system, as well as a more efficient and cleaner oil and gas supply chain.
This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Sierra Wireless (Canada),General Electric (United States),Honeywell International (United States),Telit (United Kingdom),Schneider Electric (France),Siemens AG (Germany),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Cognizant (United States)
Market Trends:
- Global Pandemic Facilitated Digitization
- Prevalence of Remote Monitoring Techniques across Business Verticals
Market Drivers:
- Remote Monitoring Reduces Complications and Downtime
- Cost Efficiency and Minimal On-Site Presence and Less Delay
- Less Impact Environment with Real-Time Updates
Market Opportunities:
- Fast Pace Technical Progress in Oil and Gas Sector
The Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Asset Tracking and Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Leak Detection, Fleet Management, Predictive and Preventive Maintenance, Others), Value Chain (Downstream, Upstream, Midstream), Component (Hardware (Sensors, Beacons, IoT Gateways), Software (Oil & Gas IoT Platform, Fleet Management Software), Services (Professional, Managed))
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market:
- Chapter 1 – Executive Summary
- Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market
- Chapter 3 – Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market – Type Analysis
- Chapter 4 – Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market – Application/End-User Analysis
- Chapter 5 – Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market – Geographical Analysis
- Chapter 6 – Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market – Competitive Analysis
- Chapter 7 – Company Profiles
- Chapter 8 – Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Industry Analysis
- Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy
- Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights
- Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology
