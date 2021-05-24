Connected Motorcycle Market – Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Research Report 2026

Connected motorcycles warn drivers in case of any circumstances where there are chances of forthcoming danger. This technology to warn drivers is already under development in the car industry. Currently, for developing the IoT-enabled Motorcycles, the Connected Motorcycle Consortium (CMC) is working on the motorcycles to provide safety to the riders and prevent road accidents.

Some of the applications of connected motorcycles are aimed at the rider himself. As per Research Dive analyst review, these applications or systems warns about unexpected incidents, to aware the rider about a vehicle approaching towards him and many more. Listed below are a few applications of connected motorcycles that are aiming to improve safety of riders.

1) Motorcycle Approach Indication (MAI)

This application alerts the vehicle driver regarding a nearby motorcycle approaching towards him, even if the driver is not able to see the motorcycle. The information is provided to the vehicle driver on the basis of movement data or with measuring the relative distance between two vehicles that there is a possibility of a motorcycle crossing.

2) Motorcycle Approach Warning (MAW)

In this application, the rider is warned regarding the potential risk to collide with the approaching vehicle. The MAW system is more refined because if the accuracy of movement information of vehicles is true enough, it analyses the risk of collisions. The best part with this system is its precise calculation as it provides warnings to the rider only if there is a possibility of a collision.

3) Left Turn Assist (LTA)

The LTA system checks whether the vehicle driver is incorrectly estimating speed or is actually overlooking an approaching motorcycle. The intention of left turn is determined by this application, in which case it displays a necessary warning to the rider and calculates the risk of an accident. The LTA system also continues to work at traffic lights, irrespective of which lights are shown.

4) Emergency Electronic Brake Light (EEBL)

The EEBL application allows the motorcycle to program its own emergency braking state to the surrounding vehicles. This also includes bad weather like rain or fog and those whose sight is blocked by other vehicles.

For instance, let’s pretend that there are a number of vehicles driving in a same lane behind each other, and the first vehicle has to apply emergency braking. With the help of EEBL system it can drastically cut the delay in reaction time by following vehicles. Each driver can be informed immediately and the collision can be avoided.

5) Traffic Jam Warning (TJW)

The TJW system warns the vehicle drivers of a traffic jam ahead. By getting a notification of a traffic jam well in advance, the vehicle driver can choose a different route or reduce speed to avoid the traffic jam as and when possible. In this way the application can contribute in evading possible rear-end collisions. However, it is not an immediate emergency system to avoid crash such as Forward Collision Warning.

6) Adverse Weather Warning (AWW)

The AWW application focuses on increasing traffic safety by alerting vehicle drivers about critical weather conditions such as strong wind, fog, heavy rain, black ice, etc. This data input of road weather comes from the connected motorcycles. In addition, it can also get input from the weather forecast services, which could provide with road-based warnings through the system.

7) In-Vehicle Signage (IVS)

The IVS system shows important road signs by showcasing it on the vehicle’s information display. These signs include static signs like go & stop signs and also dynamic signs such as railroad crossings. One of the best thing about this system is that it can also receive information from construction & maintenance as well as emergency vehicles in the neighborhood.

Reference Link: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/connected-motorcycle-market.html

