Connected Motorcycle Market By Service (Driver Assistance, Infotainment, Safety, Vehicle Management, Telematics, Insurance), Hardware, Network Type, Communication Type, End-user & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

The connected motorcycle market size is estimated to grow from USD 54.7 Million in 2020 to USD 917 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The growing technological advancements in the field of communication technologies for example, development in internet connections and speed with beginning of 5G services to support vehicle to infrastructure and vehicle to vehicle along with the rising demand for features like navigation, GPS monitoring, driving assistance system and real time safety are the factors that will trigger the market for connected motorcycle.

By the end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into commercial and private. The commercial sub-segment dominates the market and is accounted for more than 50.0% share of the global revenue during base year. The incorporated and connected motorcycles help to inform the rider about vehicle maintenance which can to reduce the bike’s unpredicted breakdown.

Europe conquered the market and accounted for over 44.0% share of global revenue during base year. The region holds a strong grip of market players, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW AG, Triumph Motorcycles, and KTM AG. The key player BMW AG, has launched connected motorcycles such as R 1250 GS, F 850 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure, and F 750 GS in the European market. The Asia Pacific region for connected motorcycles market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising urbanization and vehicle sales in the region from last two decades. The research covers the current and historic connected motorcycle market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems LTD, Vodafone, BMW Group , TE Connectivity, Panasonic Corporation, Aeris, Autotalks LTD, DXC Technology, and KPIT among others.

The connected motorcycle market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by service, hardware, network type, communication type, end-user and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/sample/

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Connected Motorcycle Market Scope and Market Size

Connected motorcycle market is segmented by region and further by countries, service, hardware, network type, communication type, and end-user. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global connected motorcycle market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Connected Motorcycle Market trend across the world. Also, it splits connected motorcycle market segmentation by service, hardware, network type, communication type, end-user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Service

Driver Assistance

Infotainment

Safety

Vehicle Management & Telematics

Insurance

By Hardware

Embedded

Tethered

By Network Type

Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

By Communication Type

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

By End-user

Commercial

Private

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/analyst/

Reason to purchase this report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global connected motorcycle market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and connected motorcycle market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global connected motorcycle market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global connected motorcycle market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top connected motorcycle market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

About Market Digits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

Phone: +91-9822485644

Email: sales@marketdigits.com