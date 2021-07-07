Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size Revenue, Growth Opportunity, Application Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abbott

“

The report titled Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Connected Medical Device Technologies report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Connected Medical Device Technologies report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abbott, Koninklijke Phillps N.V., Omron Healthcare, Mckesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: ECG Monitoring Devices

Insulin Pump

BP Monitor

Portable GPS PERS

Glucose Monitor

Pulse Oximeter

Smart Pill Dispenser

Heart Rate Monitor

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings/Monitoring

Others



The Connected Medical Device Technologies Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Connected Medical Device Technologies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Medical Device Technologies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Connected Medical Device Technologies

1.1 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1 Connected Medical Device Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 ECG Monitoring Devices

2.5 Insulin Pump

2.6 BP Monitor

2.7 Portable GPS PERS

2.8 Glucose Monitor

2.9 Pulse Oximeter

2.10 Smart Pill Dispenser

2.11 Heart Rate Monitor

2.12 Others

3 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.6 Specialty Clinics

3.7 Home Care Settings/Monitoring

3.8 Others

4 Connected Medical Device Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Connected Medical Device Technologies Market

4.4 Global Top Players Connected Medical Device Technologies Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Connected Medical Device Technologies Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 GE Healthcare

5.1.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.1.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.1.3 GE Healthcare Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 GE Healthcare Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.2 Honeywell International Inc.

5.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Honeywell International Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Honeywell International Inc. Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Medtronic Inc.

5.5.1 Medtronic Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Medtronic Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Medtronic Inc. Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Medtronic Inc. Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.4 Abbott

5.4.1 Abbott Profile

5.4.2 Abbott Main Business

5.4.3 Abbott Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Abbott Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.5 Koninklijke Phillps N.V.

5.5.1 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Profile

5.5.2 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Main Business

5.5.3 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Recent Developments

5.6 Omron Healthcare

5.6.1 Omron Healthcare Profile

5.6.2 Omron Healthcare Main Business

5.6.3 Omron Healthcare Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Omron Healthcare Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Developments

5.7 Mckesson Corporation

5.7.1 Mckesson Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Mckesson Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 Mckesson Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mckesson Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Mckesson Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Johnson & Johnson

5.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.8.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

5.10.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

5.11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Profile

5.11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Main Business

5.11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Developments

5.12 Siemens Healthineers

5.12.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.12.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.12.3 Siemens Healthineers Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Siemens Healthineers Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.13 Smith & Nephew PLC

5.13.1 Smith & Nephew PLC Profile

5.13.2 Smith & Nephew PLC Main Business

5.13.3 Smith & Nephew PLC Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Smith & Nephew PLC Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Smith & Nephew PLC Recent Developments

5.14 Stryker Corporation

5.14.1 Stryker Corporation Profile

5.14.2 Stryker Corporation Main Business

5.14.3 Stryker Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Stryker Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Dynamics

11.1 Connected Medical Device Technologies Industry Trends

11.2 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Drivers

11.3 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Challenges

11.4 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”