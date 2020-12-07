Connected Logistics Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC

. The Connected Logistics market research report gives a broad assessment of overall Connected Logistics market. The report helps in accomplishing an outrageous feeling of advancing industry developments before the contenders. Connected Logistics statistical surveying report is a fundamental wellspring of data which gives present and moving toward specialized and money related subtleties of the business to 2027. For research strategy, essential meetings with key market pioneers, DBMR market position framework, DBMR market challenge matrix, optional sources, and presumptions are considered. The Connected Logistics report exhibits the information and data for significant, most current and continuous market bits of knowledge which makes it simple to go for basic business choices.

Connected Logistics Market 2020 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, report providing market data derived from primary as well as secondary research techniques. This Connected Logistics the industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global AI Infrastructure market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Connected Logistics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market, need of high efficiency in operations and development and emergence of IoT connecting devices would be a catalyst for market

The scope of the Connected Logistics market report includes the 'global' and 'regional' sale, product consumption in terms of 'volume', and 'value'. The Connected Logistics market report provides an estimate of revenue, CAGR, and aggregate revenue.

Competitive Landscape

Global connected logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected logistics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Connected Logistics Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

The layout of the exploration report:

The business headway examples and market directs were inspected in this examination report. It assesses the market size and future advancement capacity of the market transversely over different areas. The market is foreseen to be the fastest creating business area during the guess time span from 2020 to 2027.



Statistical data is given through a couple of frameworks, graphs and structures to appreciate the market in a straightforward way.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. The data analysis present in the Connected Logistics report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Connected Logistics business.

Segmentation: Global Connected Logistics Market

By Software

Asset Management Remote Asset Management Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring

Warehouse Internet of Things Building Automation System (BAS) Warehouse Management System (WMS) Warehouse Control System (WCS)

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Enablement Platform (AEP)

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

By Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Energy

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Device

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content:

Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

Connected Logistics Market Overview, Scope, Status, and Prospect Global Connected Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Connected Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Connected Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global Connected Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global AI Infrastructure Market Analysis by Application AI Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis AI Infrastructure Industry Effect Factors Analysis Global AI Infrastructure Market Forecast AI Infrastructure Market Research Findings and Conclusion

Connected Logistics Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Significant highlights covered in the Global Connected Logistics market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Connected Logistics market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics, and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

