Connected logistics Market || 2021 Industry Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends and Forecast To 2027

“Connected logistics– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

Connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Connected Logistics Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Oracle,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

SAP SE,

Infosys Limited,

Cisco,

HCL Technologies Limited,

ORBCOMM,

Cloud Logistics,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Software (Asset Management, Warehouse Internet of Things, Security, Data Management, Network Management, Streaming Analytics),

Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Network Management Platform),

Service (Professional Services, Managed Services),

Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways),

Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, Satellite),

Device (Gateways, RFID Tags, Sensor Nodes),

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Connected Logistics market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Connected Logistics market.

Global Connected Logistics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increase in the need of mobility is driving the market

Emergence and development of IoT connecting devices would be a driving factor for market

Technological advancement in logistic industry will act as a catalyst for market

Decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market

Market Restraints:

Security issues and rise in the cybercrime can restrict the market growth

Issues related to network connectivity and coverage could act as a restraint to market

Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

Chapters to deeply display the Global Connected Logistics market

Introduction about Connected Logistics

Connected Logistics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Connected Logistics Market by Application/End Users

Connected Logistics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2020-2027) table defined for each application/end-users

Connected Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2017-2027)

Connected Logistics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Connected Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Connected Logistics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin table for each product type which include , Product Type I, Product Type II & Product Type III

Connected Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Connected Logistics Key Raw Materials Analysis

Connected Logistics Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

Market Forecast (2020-2027)

……..and more in complete table of Contents

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Connected Logistics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Connected Logistics Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Connected Logistics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Connected Logistics market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

