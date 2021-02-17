Connected Enterprise Market Status and Outlook 2020-2027: Shared in a Latest Research available at Data Bridge Market Research

The research and analysis conducted in Connected Enterprise Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Connected Enterprise industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Connected Enterprise Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global connected enterprise market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 35.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the need for automation and cloud computing enhancing the market, reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market and advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices boosting the market

Connected enterprise helps in monitoring of machines, and connects them with all hubs of business to create real time abilities which in turn helps in enabling of predictive analytics and gives deeper insight. The connected enterprise not only improves the decision making but makes the process of decision making faster. Connected enterprise gives more visibility on business models. It has wide applications in financial services, telecommunications and banking and many more.

Market Drivers:

Rising need for automation and cloud computing is enhancing the market

Increase in security concerns is driving the market growth

Reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market

Advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud and mobile devices is boosting the market

Market Restraints:

Involvement of high cost for implementing of connected enterprise is hindering the market

Discontinuity in Internet of Things (IoT) standards may hamper the market

Lack of technology skills among people might restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Connected Enterprise Market

By Platform

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement Platform

By Solution

Real-Time Collaboration

Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Management

Mobile Workforce Management

Customer Experience Management

Asset Performance Management

By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance Services

Managed Services

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Rentokil Initial plc collaborated with Google and PA Consulting Group. The collaboration would help in the deployment of their digital pest control products which is based on Internet of Things and cloud platform. The product would serve their customers in managing the risk of pest infestation.

In April 2016, Professional division of Kimberly-Clark and IBM became for the development of an application that would help clients in remotely controlling and monitoring of restrooms. The application would lower down the cost and contribute in improving customers experience

Competitive Analysis

Global connected enterprise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected enterprise market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected enterprise market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco, PTC, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Bosch Limited, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Verizon, HARMAN International, Jacobs Engineering Group, MachineShop Inc., Wipro Limited, Accelerite and others

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Connected Enterprise market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Enterprise market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Enterprise market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Enterprise market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

