Connected Enterprise Market Development Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company

The Connected Enterprise Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Connected Enterprise market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Connected Enterprise market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Connected Enterprise Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 24% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Connected Enterprise Market: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., HARMAN International Industries Ltd., Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., PTC Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– Industrial companies aim to deliver customers high-quality products and deliver them on time. They are seeking to increase production capabilities and quickly introduce new products to the marketplace.

– Manufacturing and energy companies have a strong desire to adopt digital technology. The driving factors are automated routines, asset optimization, and operating efficiencies, central manufacturing concerns, which are all key aspects of being connected.

– The Internet of Things (IoT) has a significant impact on transforming multiple industries by forging real-time connections between machinery, environmental conditions, people, and business processes. Implementing comprehensive IoT solutions can be challenging, however, and is even more complicated when the operation takes place underground.

Recent developments in the market are –

– October 2019 – KPMG partnered with Salesforce to power its Connected Enterprise digital transformation offering. The offering is anticipated to leverage Salesforce to align client operations and drive an integrated customer journey.

– September 2019 – Ericsson announced its first 5G smart factory in the US would be located in Lewisville, Texas. The facility has received a direct investment from the Swedish telecom of roughly USD 100 million and is anticipated to open in 2020 and will produce advanced antenna system radios to enable rapid 5G deployments.

Key Market Trends

North America to Hold Major Share

– Due to the technological advancements and availability of the top IoT vendors and advanced infrastructure in the region, North America is anticipated to dominate the significant portion of the Connected Enterprise market due to the significant drive for the industry 4.0 across the region.

– For instance, in June 2019, Schneider Electric, launched Smart Factory in the US to demonstrate in real-time how its EcoStruxure architecture and related suite of offerings can help increase operational efficiency and reduce costs for its customers.

– The increasing initiatives by the government and the regulated authorities to boost the adoption of the connected environment across the various industries is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The 2018 Management Agenda and the Fiscal Year 2020 United States Budget Plan, called out automation as a tool for agencies to use and explore to address staffing and budgeting issues to deliver better services to the public.

