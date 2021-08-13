Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global connected drug delivery devices market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Connected drug delivery devices are smart and wireless electronic devices that enable the targeted delivery of therapeutic medicines. These systems offer dosage reminders, adherence trackers, alarms, and tracking tools, and education and feedback tools for personalized patient care. Connected drug delivery devices are user-friendly, patient-centric, quick and efficient, and easily accessible. On account of these properties, these devices are widely used for remotely monitoring patients with diabetes, asthma, hepatitis C, hypertension, tuberculosis, multiple sclerosis, clinically isolated syndrome, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends:

The widespread preference toward home-based patient care represents one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising emphasis on preventive care are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. The market growth is further driven by the growing integration of cloud-based computing solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) with healthcare applications. In line with this, manufacturers are continually launching devices that can connect to apps and programs, allow data transfer, enable automated tracking, and maximize patient safety, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, significant investments in the medical industry, and the rising adoption rates of connected devices in laboratories and hospitals for maintaining electronic health records (EHR), are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into connected sensors and integrated connected devices.

Based on the end user, the market has been classified into hospitals and healthcare providers, and homecare.

On the basis of the technology, the market has been divided into Bluetooth, NFC and others.

On a regional basis, the market has been spread across North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others) and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Adherium Ltd., BioCorp Production, Cohero Health Inc. (AptarGroup Inc.), Elcam Medical ACS. Ltd, Findair Sp. z o. o., Merck KGaA, Phillips Medisize (Molex LLC), Propeller Health (Resmed Inc.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

