Connected Cars Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | GoogleAptiv, General Motors, Audi AG

The latest study released on the Global Connected Cars Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Cars market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Note: This content doesn’t contain all the Information of the Report please fill the form (via link) and get all interesting information just one click in PDF with the latest update with chart and Table of Content

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/40169-global-connected-cars-market

Brief Overview of Connected Cars:

The connected car is equipped internet connectivity as well as with related software and hardware in order to develop effective communication with in house and the outside environment. The various connectivity that cars are connected includes vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle to cloud and vehicle to everything among others. The primary benefit of connected cars is to enhance driving experience with safety being at fore. In addition to this, it provides an interface to integrate multiple device facilities and increase the interoperability for easier access to the required data. Such features are expected to propel the demands for connected cars all over the globe.

In January 2019, Aptiv, a leading advanced automotive propulsion solutions provider, announced a collaboration with TomTom, a leader in navigation, traffic and map products. The two companies will collaborate on electronic and software applications designed to further optimize vehicle fuel efficiency and emissions through the use of real-time mapping data

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Google Inc. (United States), Aptiv (Ireland), General Motors (United States), Audi AG (Germany), Ford Motor (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), BMW AG (Germany), Apple Inc. (United States), Mercedes-Benz (Germany)

Market Opportunity:

Evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry

The Road to Autonomous Vehicles

Adoption of Intelligent transportation system in Developed Economies

Market Challenges:

Increase in the Threat of Cyber Security for Smart Vehicles

Cost Optimization of the Connected Car Technology in the Vehicle

Market Drivers:

Rise in the Demand for Safer, More Efficient, and Convenient Driving

Government Mandates for Connected Car Applications

Market Trends:

Surging Adoption of IoT Technology

Increasing Connectivity Solutions and Ease of Vehicle Diagnosis

The Global Connected Cars Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Vehicle management, Driver assistance, Entertainment, Mobility management, Safety, Others), End Market (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Transponder (On-Board Unit (OBU), Roadside Unit (RSU)), Connectivity Solutions (Integrated, Embedded, Tethered), Network (Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), Cellular), Service (Connected services, Safety and security, Autonomous driving)

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/40169-global-connected-cars-market

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Cars Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Connected Cars Market

Chapter 3 – Connected Cars Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Connected Cars Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Connected Cars Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Connected Cars Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Connected Cars Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

Note: If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/40169-global-connected-cars-market

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com