Connected Car Payments Market 2021-28 grasp revenue of over €530 Billion with Audi, Daimler, FCA, GM, Hyundai, Tesla, Honda, Mercedes Pay, Volkswagen, SiriusXM, Shell, Visa, Harman, Xevo

Connected Car Payments Market to grasp revenue of over €530 Billion by the term of 2021-28.

A connected car is one that has its own connection to the internet, usually via a wireless local area network (WLAN) that allows the car to share internet access and data with other devices inside and outside the car. It is also helpful for fuel card services, electronic toll collection (ETC), parking services and mobility payments.

In January 2019, Visa and SiriusXM Connected Vehicles Services also launched an in-vehicle payment solution, SiriusXM e-wallet, which is designed to integrate into the dashboard and allow drivers and their passengers to shop and pay for coffee, find and pre-pay for gas, locate and pay for parking, purchase movie.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Audi, BMW, Daimler, FCA, GM, Hyundai, Tesla, Honda’s Dream Drive, Mercedes Pay, Volkswagen, SiriusXM, Shell, Visa, Harman, Xevo.

Applications–

Fuel card services

Electronic toll collection (ETC)

Parking services

Mobility payments

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

