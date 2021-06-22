Connected Car Market Major Technology Giants | Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Global Connected Car Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Connected Car Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Connected Car Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Global Market leaders and emerging players.

Global connected car market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increased demand for smartphone connectivity, growing government regulations and increasing concerns about safety. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Segmentation: Global connected car market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected car market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working global connected car market are Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Vodafone Group, AT&T Intellectual Property, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., WirelessCar, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Verizon, Intel Corporation and others.

Strategic Points Covered in Global Connected Car Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Connected Car Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Connected Car Market

Chapter 3: Connected Car Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Connected Car Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Connected Car Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

Major Highlights of Connected Car Market Competitive Landscape:

The company profile section of Connected Car Market study analyses the company’s operational structure, major products and services offering, geographic footprints and subsidiaries, key management executives and their biographies along with major and closest peer competitors.

Understand and respond to Global Connected Car Market competitors; business strategies, and capitalize on strength and weakness with SWOT analysis.

Latest developments of Connected Car Market players and track findings and outcome following development.

Potential investments and merger & acquisition targets set by giants in Connected Car Market Industry, with detailed insight into the company’s strategic & top-line and bottom-line performance.

Highlighting key financial ratio and metrics of public and private companies of Connected Car Market that include the revenue trends, growth margins, liquidity and leverage and efficiency ratios.

To add value to product and services; Connected Car Market research comprises of valuable measures showing distinguishable traits/features that influence end user’s behaviour and demand metrics.

