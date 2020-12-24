Connected Car Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

The global connected car market is primarily driven by the changing consumer preference and growing awareness about safety and security. The growing need for connectivity and government mandates are also supporting the growth of this market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market are high cost of hardware and risk of distraction by driver. Rapid advancements in network technology serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Scenario:

Connected car is a car which is equipped with advance sensors and technologies and helps the driver to gather real time information around him. Generally it is equipped with internet which is connected with the smart devices both inside the car and outside. The cars can communicate with another cars which is travelling on the same road and can exchange the information about accidents, weather, road blocks, traffic etc. From past couple of years, market for connected cars has seen tremendous growth with incredible CAGR.

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Connected Car Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Connected Car basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The major players profiled in this report include: Audi AG, Alcatel Lucent, Apple Inc BMW Ford Motors, Google

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Car Connector

Car Wire Harness……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Connected Car for each application, including-

Vehicle Management

Driver Assistance

Entertainment

