Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market New Forecasts with Technology Overview by 2027 – Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Toyota, AT and T, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom

Cars that are wired are outfitted with Internet and wireless services that enable them to connect to networks and services. For automated data transmission, M2M connections are formed between two electronic or mechanical devices. The automatic wireless data transfer between a car and another vehicle, an OEM, third-party service providers, businesses, Internet-capable devices, or an infrastructure is referred to as a connected car M2M link. The M2M connections involves utilization of technology for exchanging information and performing actions without manual assistance. Connected cars provide cellular connectivity and wireless systems to provide high-speed connectivity to the driver and passengers, as well as innovative features including a better navigation system and a handheld Wi-Fi hotspot.

The key market drivers for connected car M2M connections and services market are, awareness about security and safety among people, rising demand and popularity for car-infotainment service across the globe. Additionally, it also includes, productivity services like, cross-linkage of vehicles with their homes so that the end user can monitor and control various household functions by sitting in car is also expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, technology advancements in infotainment system is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, high cost associated with such system and system failure may restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The Insight Partners Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market.

Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter Six discusses the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter Seven to ten discuss Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

