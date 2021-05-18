Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Development, Trends, Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2025: Bell Canada, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Datora Telecom, Deutsche Telecom AG, EE Limited, Ericsson AB
Connected Cars permit drivers to attach seamlessly with on-line platforms and establish time period communication to get info like traffic updates whereas driving. The worldwide Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market, in terms of revenue, was valued at US$ fifty four.25 Mn in 2017 and is predicted to achieve US$ 186.62 Mn by 2022. The planned forecast usually includes world market size, share, product demand and provide, market trends, shopper tendencies, profitableness, attractiveness, and revenue outcomes.
Some of the significant players functioning in the fragmented Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market include AUDI AG, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Bell Canada, BMW AG, B.T., China Mobile Limited, Daimler AG, Datora Telecom, Deutsche Telecom AG, EE Limited, Ericsson AB, FCA US LLC, Gemalto NV, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Verizon Telematics Inc., Volkswagen amongst others.
Connected Cars are capable of optimizing their own operations and maintenance processes and conjointly handling the convenience & comfort of passengers’ victimization intrinsic sensors. The automobile will communicate through varied ways that to different devices like vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian/phone (V2P) or vehicle-to-everything (V2X) for providing data like platooning or dynamic lights once there aren’t any different cars at the identical time. Accumulated shopper demand for property in vehicles permits the shoppers to attach their cell phones and tablets to the vehicle’s moving-picture show systems and access upgraded diversion and data that is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of world Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market throughout the forecast amount.
The scope of this report is targeted upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the world Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with reference to the market, and helps in forming well wise strategic decisions. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the market and assesses the factors governing the identical.
Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market is segmented as:
Market By Type
- Telematics Services
- Infotainment Services
- In Vehicle Services
Market By Application
- Share Car Management Applications
- Insurance Applications
- Navigation Applications
- Entertainment and Web Access Applications
- Emergency Service Applications
- Security Tracking Applications
- Vehicle Platform Applications
Market By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
