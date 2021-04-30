Connected Agriculture Market scrutinized in new research by top key players, Market Insights, Market Growth Forecast By 2027

Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis (Estimates) is Covered in Connected Agriculture Market Research Report.

“Global Connected Agriculture market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027, with a CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and will expected to reach USD XXX million by 2027″

The Connected Agriculture market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market.

the market research report presents insights on consumer behavior, regulatory policies, and supply & demand scenario to provide a holistic view of the market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) the geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Connected Agriculture Market.

Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Connected Agriculture market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework

Major companies listed in the market include:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), Deere & Company (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Iteris (US), Trimble (US), SMAG (France), Ag Leader Technology (US), Decisive Farming (Canada), Gamaya (Switzerland), and SatSure (UK)

Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of component, the connected agriculture market has been segmented as follows:

Solution

Platforms

Services

On the basis of platforms, the Connected Agriculture Market has been segmented as follows:

Device Management

Application Enablement

Connectivity Management

On the basis of services, the connected agriculture market has been segmented as follows:

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

On the basis of application, the Connected Agriculture Market has been segmented as follows:

Pre-Production Planning and Management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

 Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

 PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Connected Agriculture market.

 Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Global Connected Agriculture Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 Connected Agriculture Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Connected Agriculture Market Forecast

