Connected Agriculture Market by Types, Applications, Companies and Forecasts to 2027 Covered in a Latest Research

The research and analysis conducted in Connected Agriculture Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Connected Agriculture industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Connected Agriculture Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global connected agriculture market is estimated to rise 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the farm yield and reduce dependency on labour, surge in global population compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices and increase in unpredictability of weather.

Connected agriculture is an advanced farming solution which resolves many issues with the help of advanced technology such as mobile technology, sensors, satellite imagery, GPS and big data analytics. Giant players are making farming smart by investing in cloud-based software in order to analyse various variables including sunlight, climate, nitrogen, soil moisture and pests. Latest technologies and developments would enhance the growth of connected agriculture.

Market Drivers:

An increase in the farm yield and reduced dependency on labour is enhancing its market growth

Initiatives taken by the government to improve the agriculture sector would boost the market

Advancement in technology drives the market growth

Increase in unpredictability of weather acts as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Least knowledge among farmers regarding connected agriculture is restraining the market growth

Limited availability of arable land is hampering the market growth

High cost of deployment is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Connected Agriculture Market

By Component

Solution Network Management Remote Monitoring Network Bandwidth Management Analytics Network and Application Security Agriculture Asset Management Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition Logistics & Supply Chain Management Smart Water Management

Platforms Device Management Application Enablement Connectivity Management

Services Consulting Integration and Implementation Support and Maintenance



By Application

Pre-Production Planning and Management Field Mapping Crop Planning and Yield Monitoring Weather Tracking and Forecasting Farm Labour Management Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance

In-Production Planning and Management Water and Irrigation Management Breeding and Feed Management Crop Scouting Production Monitoring and Maintenance Animal Tracking and Navigation Agri-Finance and Insurance Management

Post-Production Planning and Management Processing Inventory Management Transportation Quality Assurance and Control



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, BASF acquired the Bayer. BASF strategize to complement own crop protection, digital and biotech activities, entrance into the seed market and nematicide seed treatments. The acquisition would help BASF to transform their agriculture business and strengthen position in agriculture market while creating new opportunities for growth

In September 2016, Bayer acquired Monsanto for USD 128 per share. With the acquisition, Bayer aimed to strengthen their agricultural division and reinforcement of their life science portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global connected agriculture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected agriculture market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected agriculture market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Decisive Farming, IBM Corporation, PTC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Microsoft, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LINK LABS, Orange Business Services, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, Deere & Company, Oracle, Iteris, Inc., SMAG, Ag Leader Technology, GAMAYA and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Connected Agriculture market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Agriculture market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Agriculture market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Agriculture market.

