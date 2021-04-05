Connected Agriculture Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2026

Global “Connected Agriculture Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Connected Agriculture market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Connected Agriculture industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global connected agriculture market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.08 % over the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 to reach a market value of USD 6.99 billion by 2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592276/connected-agriculture-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Connected Agriculture Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, Accenture PLC, SWIIM System, Orange Business Services, Link Labs LLC and others.

Industry News and updates:

– December 2018 – IBM partnered with Hello Tractor (on-demand mobile platform providing tractors) to include several technologies, including the Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT) and IBM Cloud, to the app.

– November 2018 – Microsoft teamed up with the airborne remote sensing and analytics firm, SlantRange, to develop powerful and scalable aerial measurement and data solutions for the global agriculture market.

Key Market Trends

Smart Irrigation to Dominate the Market

– As the global population increases, there is an increasing demand for crops. This factor highlights the need for smart irrigation practices. Smart irrigation practices help to decrease the loss of water caused by using the traditional system as well as control the amount of water flowing into the plants.

– About 330 million hectares of land worldwide are equipped for irrigation. Irrigated agriculture represents 20% of the total cultivated land, but contributes to 40% of the total food produced worldwide.

– In order to support the clients in moving toward agricultural water stewardship, the World Bank is strengthening its overall approach to water usage in agriculture.

– The Bank’s work on water in agriculture is supported by the Water in Agriculture Global Solutions Group (GSG), a membership-based organization that provides services to its members and other stakeholders interested in enhancing the way water is used in agriculture, in terms of sustainability, productivity, and equity.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592276/connected-agriculture-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592276?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.