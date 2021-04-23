Connect your home at a great price thanks to this great discount on Philips Hue Go Led and Iris White

Home automation has been gaining ground for several years. Everything connected is remarkable as you can use your voice or a simple smartphone to control all of your electronic devices via bluetooth. Fortunately, you can also connect your home for less, thanks to this great price cut on Philips Hue connected lamps.

connected lamps at a great price

On the occasion of a flash sale, Philips Hue Go Led and Philips Hue Iris White are available at an attractive price. The bundle is available at an attractive price that is enough to interest several. With its Philips Hue range of connected lightbulbs and lamps, the Dutch giant aims to connect the homes of the most tech-savvy people. The lamps have an estimated life of 15,000 hours each.

Then just connect them using the Philips Hue app. A home application intended for this use, which also functions as a gateway for connecting these lamps to a connected loudspeaker, for example. These can then easily be controlled by voice. Then create your own personal atmosphere, regardless of whether you want to program an atmosphere of relaxation, concentration or reading.

Energy-efficient class A + products that offer natural dynamic effects, variable intensity and, above all, 16 million colors to play with. A pack of two lamps, a Philips Hue Go Led and a Philips Hue Iris White. Subject to a flash sale, this package is currently -22%. Normally available for € 179.99, the package is available for € 139.99.

3 reasons to crack

An attractive price Quality lamps Personalized atmospheres

Affiliate links

