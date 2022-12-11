“Congrats Morocco!!” – Elon Musk, Pokimane, and more react to Morocco’s World Cup win over Portugal

This morning, a historic upset was achieved within the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, as Morocco pulled off a shocking 1-0 victory over Portugal. The milestone victory has dominated the sporting world, as Morocco is now poised to fulfill the winner of immediately’s match between France and England within the semifinals.

Distinguished figures on Twitter reacted to the stunning upset, together with Pokimane, IShowSpeed, and the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk. The South African-born Twitter mogul despatched out a tweet congratulating Morocco for advancing to the semifinals.

🇲🇦🇲🇦 Congrats Morocco!! 🇲🇦🇲🇦

Elon Musk, Pokimane, and extra react to Morocco’s World Cup win

At 8 pm Arabian Commonplace Time, all of Morocco celebrated as its nationwide soccer crew pulled off an inconceivable upset in opposition to Portugal within the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar. In doing so, it grew to become the primary African crew to achieve the semifinals within the event’s historical past.

The hero of the match was Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored a 42′ objective previous Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa. It ended up being the clincher, propelling Morocco to an upset victory over the closely favored Portugal nationwide crew.

The outcome set Twitter ablaze, with many in style figures reacting to the upset, together with in style streamers like Pokimane and IShowSpeed.

LET’S GOOOO MOROCCOOOO 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦first african crew within the semis!! 🥹

Pokimane was born in Morocco and is of Moroccan descent, so it was not shocking to see her pleasure over her residence nation’s victory within the quarterfinals.

The streamer additionally famous that they’re the primary African crew to achieve the semifinals in World Cup historical past. Followers of Pokimane additionally congratulated her and the Moroccan nationwide crew.

@pokimanelol im crying tears of pleasure rn 😭😭 cant imagine WE gained 😭🙏🙏

nah they killed it tho @pokimanelol they gained only for you queennah they killed it tho @pokimanelol they gained only for you queen 🙏🙏 nah they killed it tho

@pokimanelol Poki is comfortable for Morocco, since they made it by semis Insane run. Nonetheless unhappy for Cristiano tho, so im simply gonna go and cry, see y'all

The Explaining Pokimane Twitter account is way from the one one lamenting Portugal’s loss. At the moment’s match marked the ultimate World Cup look for Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

American YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is thought to be an ardent fan of Ronaldo and was in attendance for immediately’s quarterfinals match in Qatar. He posted a somber photograph following Portugal’s loss, upset that his idol did not get the storybook ending followers hoped for.

Viewers posted clips from Pace’s livestream below the tweet, exhibiting the streamer’s response to Ronaldo and Portugal’s defeat.

The results of the match was not solely a victory for Morocco however a soccer milestone for your entire continent of Africa. With this achievement, Hakim Ziyech and co grew to become the primary African aspect to advance to the semifinals in FIFA World Cup historical past.

Lauren Etame Mayer, a Cameroonian footballer who performed for Arsenal within the 2000s, referred to as the win a “nice achievement for African soccer.”

A terrific achievement for African soccer! For the primary time, we’ll have a consultant within the World Cup semi-finals. We carry on rising. Congrats, Morocco! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 A great achievement for African football! For the first time, we’ll have a representative in the World Cup semi-finals. We keep on growing. Congrats, Morocco! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 https://t.co/vQS4CCZXiR

Propelling Morocco on this miraculous run was some stellar defensive work. Via 5 World Cup matches, Morocco has solely allowed one objective. Technically, no opposing crew has managed to attain in opposition to Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, as an personal objective of their Group Stage match in opposition to Canada is the one blemish on their report.

Morocco has allowed only a single objective this event. (It was an personal objective vs. Canada) They turn out to be the primary African nation to achieve the semi-finals. Pre-tournament, they had been +25000 to win the World Cup. They’re now +900. Morocco has allowed just a single goal this tournament. (It was an own goal vs. Canada)They become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.Pre-tournament, they were +25000 to win the World Cup. They are now +900. https://t.co/supcuTEemj

Morocco will play the winner of England vs. France for an opportunity to achieve the finals.

