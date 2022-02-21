Confirmed: New “Famous Big Brother” debut on Sunday

The current issue ends on Saturday. With the expulsion of Liliana Almeida, all finalists of the season have already been determined.

Presenter is Cristina Ferreira.

The news about “Big Brother” was announced this Saturday, February 19, at TVI’s anniversary gala. The next season of “Big Brother Famous” begins Sunday, February 27th. The current issue ends on Saturday, April 26th.

The new competitors should only be known on Sunday. However, among those already mentioned are former TV host Nuno Graciano and digital influencer and former First Dates competitor Gonçalo Costa. Other public figures who received invitations were Miguel Cristovinho (Kasha’s colleague at DAMA), the clown Batatinha, the socialite José Castelo Branco, the actress Matilde Breyner.

At the end of the current issue of “Big Brother Famosos”, Liliana Almeida was expelled at the gala this Sunday. The finalists of the reality show are therefore Catarina Siqueira, Jorge Guerreiro, Kasha, Mário Jardel and Marta Gil.

“Big Brother Famosos” has been the TV audience leader since his return earlier this year. In recent weeks, following the start of the relationship between contestants Bruno de Carvalho and Liliana Almeida, the reality show has been the controversial topic of the moment – numerous viewers and organizations have accused TVI of legitimizing toxic and abusive relationships by showing certain behaviors the former actor, sports president.