Confession during attacks in Waldkraiburg | Free press

Attacks on Turkish shops, arson – and the plan to do worse: after the attacks in Waldkraiburg, the terrorist trial against the alleged perpetrator has begun.

Waldkraiburg / Munich (dpa) – During the trial of terrorist attacks in Waldkraiburg in Upper Bavaria, the defendant made a confession.

“Everything she’s read is true,” the 26-year-old said Tuesday before the higher regional court in Munich after a representative from the federal prosecutor’s office read the indictment. He said he had watched propaganda videos of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization for years and “unwittingly” radicalized himself as a result. “I deeply regret the actions. That was such a tunnel vision. While in custody, he found “the world is colorful and it’s not all about slaughter and fighting.”

The federal prosecutor’s office accused the German of Kurdish descent for several attacks on Turkish shops in the multicultural Upper Bavarian Waldkraiburg in the past year. He is said to have joined the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) and developed a hatred against the political leadership in Turkey. The charges included attempted murder in 31 cases, serious arson and preparation of a serious act of violence that could endanger the state.

According to his lawyer, the 26-year-old may be mentally ill. “We do not assume a debt incapacity, but a reduced debt capacity,” said his lawyer Christian Gerber. The reason is “mental illness” of his client. At the outset of the trial, the court also pointed out that the suspect may have a mental illness and that he would be placed in a clinic.

