Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Growth by Business Development 2021-2026

The global confectionery processing equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies operating in the Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market profiled in the report: Robert Bosch GmbH, Buhler Holding AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, JBT Corporation, Tanis Confectionery, Baker Perkins, Rieckermann GmbH, Heat and Control, Inc

Scope of the Report

The Global confectionery processing equipment Market is segmented in terms of type, product, and geography. By type, the Market is segmented based on thermal equipment, extrusion equipment, mixer, blender and cutters, cooling equipment, coating equipment, and others. In terms of product, the Market is segmented into soft confectionery, hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, and others. By geography, the Market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, with an extensive study of countries specific to every region.

Key Market Trends

A strong indulgence towards sweet-tooth

The prevalence of confectionery consumption in regards to its consideration as a treat, with a meal or as a meal replacement, has led to a notion of regularity among most of the consumers across developed countries. This being said, the patterns of consumption of confectionery have also changed wherein, in Europe, the per capita consumption of confectionery is nearly more than seven kilograms, whereas in the US the candy consumption will go beyond three kilograms per person. Although, regulations such as sugar reduction programs in the U.K., have led the confectionery Market to shrink a bit, however, manufacturers move towards incorporating natural sweetening agents as a replacement have again added momentum to the existing flow. On the other hand, the existence of such products is likely to remain limited over the forecast period, as more of the consumers will tend to look after the mouthfeel at first, rather than health concerns.

Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Thermal Equipment

Extrusion Equipment

Mixer, Blenders & Cutters

Cooling Equipment

Coating Equipment

Regional Analysis For Confectionery Processing Equipment Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Confectionery Processing Equipment Market report includes the estimation of Market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the Market size of Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent subMarkets in the overall Market.

Key players in the Market have been identified through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

