Confectionery Market analysis 2021 segmented on the basis of product type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region | Ferrero Group, Meiji Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company

According to Confectionery Market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into hard-boiled sweets, mints, gums & jellies, chocolate, caramels & toffees, medicated confectionery, fine bakery wares, and others. By age group, the market is classified into children, adults, and geriatric. By price point, the market is distributed into economy, mid-range, and luxury. By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, pharmaceutical & drug stores, food services, duty-free outlets, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Confections refer to food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. It includes a wide range of products such as chocolates, cookies, bars, gummies, mints, and others.

Product innovation is one of the most influencing factors in the confectionery industry. Factors, such as health awareness & consciousness among customers and varying consumer eating habits & tastes, tend to drive innovation. Manufacturers increase their product range by including functional ingredients, organic herbal fillings, tropical fruit, and nut-based & exotic flavors in product formulations to meet changing consumer demands. Furthermore, rise in middle class consumers has propelled the market growth for premium products. However, escalation in prices of raw materials, such as sugar and cocoa, due to extreme weather conditions, political instability, and pests & disease may hinder the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the global confectionery market include Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Ferrero Group, Meiji Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G., and Pladis.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current confectionery market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the prevailing confectionery market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the confectionery industry.

Key market segments

By Product Type

Hard-boiled Sweets

Mints

Gums & Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adult

Geriatric

By Price Point

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

Food Services

Duty-free Outlets

E-commerce

Others

