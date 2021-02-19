Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market is forecast to Touch USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of from 2020 to 2026

Cone Beam Imaging System is an investigative method, which is used to picture the numerous parts of the human body; it is based on X-Ray imaging with the images seized through this system making a cone. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is widely used in maxillofacial surgery and dentistry because of its welfares over traditional techniques. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems have many benefits likened to conventional CT used for dental treatment and planning. Factors such as the increasing occurrence of dental disorders, growth in the geriatric population, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing applications of CBCT systems are expected to fuel growth in the market in the coming few years. In addition to this, companies in the market are focusing on collaborating with academic and research institutes to strengthen their brand image as well as to make future requests for their products. However, the high cost of the CBCT systems is likely to create an undesirable influence on the development of this market.

The rise in preference for providing comforts to patients during treatment

The rise in preference of surgeons and dentists to offer superior patient comfort coupled with improvement in patient safety is growing the market sales of the cone beam imaging systems. A cone-beam system is used with ease by just needing the patient to sit on a chair while the scanner moves in one complete circle around the head, gathering the entire scan data needed. The system eliminates the need for any special preparation. The procedure provides the doctor with images from several angles and studies of the interrelation between teeth, bones, nerves, and tissues. It allows the doctor to evaluate the patient’s condition with complete data, and thus plan the actual treatment.

Growth Drivers

Rise in preference of providing comforts to patients during treatment

Growing geriatric population acts as a major driver in the cone beam imaging systems market.

Increasing elderly population which anyway increasing the prevalence of dental issues. The demographic of older adults (i.e., 65 years of age and older) is increasing and likely will be a gradually large share of dental practice in the approaching years.

Though healthier than in years past, the usual aging patient’s standard health state can be complex by comorbid conditions (e.g., hypertension, diabetes mellitus) and physiologic changes associated with aging. Dental conditions connected with the elderly include dry mouth (xerostomia), root and coronal caries, and periodontitis; patients may show increased compassion to drugs used in dentistry, counting local painkillers and analgesics.

Recent Development

In September 2020, Planmed launches Planmed Verity® VET – a high-resolution CT scanner for veterinary 3D imaging.

In September 2018, Carestream Dental launched their latest imaging system namely the CS 9600 CBCT system. It features intelligent automation which enables image capturing accurately with the very first attempt.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market include- Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Planmeca Group (Finland), Vatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Cefla S.C. (Italy), J. Morita MFG. Corp (Japan), Asahi Roentgen IND.CO., LTD. (Japan), PreXion Corporation (Japan), and CurveBeam LLC (U.S.). and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Application,By Patients,By End User, By Region Key Players Key players for Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market includes: Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Planmeca Group (Finland), Vatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Cefla S.C. (Italy), J. Morita MFG. Corp (Japan), Asahi Roentgen IND.CO., LTD. (Japan), PreXion Corporation (Japan), and CurveBeam LLC (U.S.) and other prominent players.

