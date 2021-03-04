Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert and Forecast till 2021 – 2025; Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom(Cefla), Carestream

The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Cone Beam Computed Tomography report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Cone Beam Computed Tomography report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom(Cefla), Carestream, VATECH, J.Morita, ASAHI, Villa, Yoshida, Acteon, Meyer, LargeV, and others.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Overview:

The cone-beam computed tomography market will show rapid growth due to the increasing cases of dental disorders, advancements in technology, and expanding application areas of CBCT systems.

Dental diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders and the rising of the geriatric population are found to be the major factors for the growth of the cone-beam computed tomography market in the forecasted period. The rising spending capacity of consumers, especially in the emerging nations is projected to enhance the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Dental Applications is Expected to Dominate the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market During the Forecast Period

The dental applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market as well as it will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors such as low radiation exposure as compared to conventional analogue X-rays, increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, growth in the geriatric population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, growing medical tourism for dental services, and introduction of technologically advanced products are found to be the contributing factors for the growth of this segment.

North America is Found to be the Largest Growing Segment of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market

North America is found holding the major market share over the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing adoption of these CBCT systems, advanced technology, developed healthcare facilities coupled with high disposable income, and well-established healthcare facilities. The availability of new technology along with a huge patient population base is the main factor behind the dominance of the North America cone-beam computed tomography market. North America has been leading in the cone-beam computed tomography market and is anticipated to continue its dominant position in the years as well.

In the Asia Pacific, there is a high demand for advanced dental imaging solutions that have exponentially increased due to growth in healthcare expenditure, disposable income and rapid proliferation of healthcare infrastructure.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

