Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Hit Stunning USD 1.74 billion by 2028 with Top Leading Vendors :- Cefla Group, Sirona Dental Systems, Carestream Health, VATECH Global Co. Ltd., QR s.r.l., Danaher Corporation

The Global CBCT Systems Market size was valued at USD 738.7 million in 2021, and is predicted an elevation up to USD 1.74 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of +7% from 2021-2028.

Cone beam computed tomography (or CBCT, also referred to as C-arm CT, cone beam volume CT, or flat panel CT) is a medical imaging technique consisting of X-ray computed tomography where the X-rays are divergent, forming a cone.

CBCT has become increasingly important in treatment planning and diagnosis in implant dentistry, ENT, orthopedics, and interventional radiology (IR), among other things. Perhaps because of the increased access to such technology, CBCT scanners are now finding many uses in dentistry, such as in the fields of oral surgery, endodontic and orthodontics. Integrated CBCT is also an important tool for patient positioning and verification in image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT).

Top Companies of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market :

Cefla Group

Sirona Dental Systems

Carestream Health

VATECH Global Co. Ltd.

QR s.r.l.

Danaher Corporation

Prexion, Inc.

Planmeca OY

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Segment By Application –

CBCT in Dental Implant

CBCT in Orthodontics

CBCT in Oral Surgery

CBCT in Endodontics

CBCT in General Dental Surgery

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Well-established international vendors are giving tough competition to new players in the CBCT market as they struggle with technological development, reliability and quality problems. The CBCT report will give the answer to questions about the present CBCT market progresses and the competitive scope, opportunity, CBCT cost and more.

The cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market in Asia Pacific is likely to lead and witness a lucrative growth over the next few years. The increasing pool of patients and the rising cases of dental issues are the main factors that are projected to support the development of the Asia Pacific market in the coming years. North America is estimated to observe a positive growth in the next few years.

The rising prevalence of dental disorders and the tremendously rising geriatric population are the main factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market in the next few years. The rising spending capacity of consumers, especially in the emerging nations are projected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. In addition to this, the rising demand for sophisticated and advanced imaging techniques is estimated to accelerate the development of the overall market in the next few years.

Furthermore, the key players in the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) market are expected to make heavy investments for the research projects, which is projected to ensure the growth of the market in the forecast period. The lucrative opportunities that are being offered by the developing nations is likely to encourage the key players to target these nations, which will further enhance the overall development of the market in the next few years.

