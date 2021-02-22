Condom Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global Condom Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Condom market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or lamb intestine.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Condom Market: Durex, Okamoto, Trojan, Ansell, Sagami, Gulin Latex, NOX and others.

Global Condom Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Condom Market on the basis of Types are:

Latex

Non-latex

On the basis of Application , the Global Condom Market is segmented into:

Under 25 Age

25-34 Age

35-49 Age

Above 50 Age

Regional Analysis For Condom Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Condom Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Condom Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Condom Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Condom Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Condom Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

