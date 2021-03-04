Condom Market Set to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Condom industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Condom industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global Condom market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global Condom market in 2019 was approximately USD 4.9 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.6 Billion by 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the Condom industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the Condom industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the global Condom market.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Condom industry. The global Condom market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players’ market shares and provides an overview of leading players’ market position in the Condom sector. Key strategic developments in the global Condom market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global Condom market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Condom is a kind of contraceptive or sheath-shaped barrier device used by both men and women. The condoms are majorly used among the men population. The condom are used to help avoid any chances of pregnancy and also to prevent diseases such as HIV, STDs, etc.

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV/AIDS is expected to augment the global Condom market growth. Furthermore, the high number of pregnant women infected with syphilis increases the chances of harmful births, thereby encouraging the sales of condom across the globe. Moreover, the growing popularity of condoms among the contraceptives and its low prices plus convenience will steer the growth of Condom market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives working toward spreading awareness about the use of condom to prevent STDs and other infections is projected to surge the market growth. However, the increasing cases of allergies and other side effects coupled with the social stigma associated with the use of condom will hamper the global Condom market growth to a great extent during the forecast timeline. Increasing use of condoms by young couples, sex workers, and LGBTQ community will also upsurge the Condom market growth.

The global Condom market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Condom industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different type, product, sector, distribution channel, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Condom industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Condom industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global Condom market is segmented based on Type, Product, Sector, and Distribution Channel. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into Natural Condom and Synthetic Condoms. Based on the product, the market for condoms is segregated into Male Condom and Female Condom. By sector, the market is divided into Institutional and Non-Institutional. In terms of distribution channels, the market is sectored into Retail, Online, and Others.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the global Condom market, but not restricted to include Okamoto Industries, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Mankind Pharma, FUJILATEX, Veru, Mayer, Karex Berhad, and Cupid Limited.

The taxonomy of the Condom industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Condom Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Natural Condom Latex Lambskin

Synthetic Condom Polyurethane Polyisoprene Nitrile



Global Condom Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Male Condom

Female Condom

Global Condom Market: Sector Segmentation Analysis

Institutional

Non-Institutional

Global Condom Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Retail Specialty Stores Drug Stores Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Global Condom Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



