Concrete Repair Mortars Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Analysis and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Concrete repair mortar is defined as the matter which is used to protect and repair the structures made from concrete. These mortars provide protection against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion and also helps to retain the moisture content in the concrete structures. Such concrete mortars provide features related to improved bond strength, density, high strength, lowered shrinkage and impermeability in the structures. Further, they are being increasingly useful for several end-use industries such as marine structures, road and infrastructure, utility and building and construction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The concrete repair mortars market has witnessed a significant growth owing to pressure over existing infrastructure along with the rising focus over the increased life span of the existing buildings. Further, increased spending on the repairing of existing infrastructural facilities is further driving the consumption of concrete repair mortars in the recent past. However, strict regulations in Europe is projected to hamper the concrete repair mortars market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, the shift towards renewable energy generation is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the concrete repair mortars market with detailed market segmentation by type, grade, application method, end-use industry and geography. The global concrete repair mortars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading concrete repair mortars market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global concrete repair mortars market is segmented on the basis of type, grade, application method and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the concrete repair mortars market is segmented into Polymer Modified Cementitious (PMC) Mortars and epoxy based mortars. The concrete repair mortars market on the basis of the grade is classified into hand/trawling, pouring and spraying. The concrete repair mortars market on the basis of the application is classified into structural and non-structural. The concrete repair mortars market on the basis of the application is classified into buildings and carparks, road infrastructure, utility and marine.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global concrete repair mortars market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The concrete repair mortars market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the concrete repair mortars market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Concrete repair mortars market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the concrete repair mortars market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from concrete repair mortars market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for concrete repair mortars in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the concrete repair mortars market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the concrete repair mortars market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Adhesive Technology Corporation

– BASF SE

– Flexcrete Technologies Ltd

– Fosroc, Inc.

– Mapei S.P.A

– Pidilite Industries Ltd

– Remmers Baustofftechnik GmhH

– Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

– Sika AG

– The Euclid Chemical Co.

