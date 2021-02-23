Concrete Pumps Market Worth $4,853.2 Million by 2027 | Competition Analysis, Benefits and Key Segments

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Concrete Pumps Market by Type and Industrial Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. A concrete pump is a construction equipment, which is mounted on a truck used for construction activities.

A concrete pump is a machine used to transfer liquid concrete by means of pumping. The pump operates by one piston drawing liquid concrete into a cylinder from a hopper, while the other simultaneously pushes its concrete out into the discharge pipes.

Concrete pump is important in revolutionizing the construction of high-rise buildings and structures. The placement of concrete in inaccessible areas has necessitated the use of pumps in the current construction process. Especially with the growth of ready-mixed concrete across the world, the need for pumping has increased manifold. While the ease of pumping depends on the type of pump available, the distance over which the concrete is to be pumped and the properties of the concrete, along with a number of finer aspects, can affect the operation.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Increase in infrastructural investments is one of the key drivers of the global concrete pumps market. Rapid urbanization and improvement in lifestyle of consumers across the globe are other crucial factors that boost the demand for concrete pumps, particularly in emerging regions of the world. In addition, surge in demand for high-capacity concrete pumps is one of the major trends, which is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, to minimize the impact of COVID-19, countries around the globe have imposed lockdown, which restricted the movement of people and declined construction activities. Such factors have negatively affected the concrete pumps market growth. Moreover, many firms and suppliers in concrete pumps industry depend on other countries for their materials. The restrictions on movement by the government has halted the logistics operations across the globe, thus experiencing difficulties with their material supply chain.

Key Segments

The global concrete pumps market is segmented into type, industrial verticals, and region. By type, the market is categorized into truck mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is segregated into industrial, commercial, and domestic. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the concrete pumps market report include Ajax Fiori Engineering, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Concord Concrete Pumps, DY Concrete Pumps, Junjin, Liebherr, PCP Group, Sany, Schwing Stetter, and Sebhsa.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging concrete pumps market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive concrete pumps market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global concrete pumps market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the concrete pumps market.

