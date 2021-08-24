Concert halls and promoters waiting for the DGS standard to apply a capacity of 75%

APEFE, an industry association, accuses the government of “prejudice against culture”. It is not yet known when the guidelines will arrive.

Details on the standard have not yet been published.

According to the decontamination plan, concert halls and cultural organizers have been able to work with a capacity of 75 percent since Monday, August 23. However, this does not happen – this is because there is a lack of a DGS standard that provides guidance on how to apply the rule.

This new standard has to clarify whether shows with seats have to be continued or whether they can take place standing, whether there will be different seating arrangements for outdoor locations and for closed locations and what distance the audience has to keep.

Contacted by the newspaper “Público”, the DGS assured that this work will be carried out, although it does not announce when it will publish the standard. The Association of Organizers of Shows, Festivals and Events (APEFE) accuses the government of “prejudice against culture”.

One of the association members, the director of Everything is New Álvaro Covões, says that “the cultural sector is the most severely punished” and that “the DGS still doubles the penalty” [a imposição] the seats “. “It is the government and the health authorities that prohibit us from working.”