Concerns Over New Attack On US Capitol – Meeting Canceled | Free press

Washington (AP) – Evidence of a possible new attack on the Capitol has led security forces in the capital Washington to heightened vigilance. A plenary meeting of the House of Representatives scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Its president, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, justified this mainly on organizational grounds. The threat situation also played a role in the decision.

Capitol Police announced on Wednesday that there was intelligence about a possible militia plan for an attack Thursday. The police are aware of possible threats and are prepared for them. In addition to erecting barriers, the number of security forces has been increased to protect Parliament.

The Senate met on Thursday as usual. However, the House of Representatives preferred to vote on Wednesday evening (local time), so that the plenary meeting did not have to meet on Thursday. Pelosi stressed that this was primarily a “convenience” for the Republicans in the chamber, who had scheduled an internal meeting next Thursday. So Thursday’s plenary session could have lasted only a few hours anyway.

However, she also indicated that there are four times as many MPs in the Lower House as senators in the Upper House. In the event of troublemakers appearing, the cancellation of the meeting made sense. At her press conference at the Capitol, Pelosi told reporters, “I hope you felt safe coming here today.” At the same time, she tried not to attach too much importance to the threat: No one should feel encouraged that the room was changing its entire schedule just because “some troublemakers might show up.”

Supporters of elected and divorced US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6 during a congressional session and wreaked havoc on it. The Capitol Police then came under fire because security forces were unprepared and unable to stop the intruders. At least five people died. The then head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, resigned.

Republican Trump had incited his supporters in a demonstration shortly before the attack that the November election victory had been stolen from him. The Democrats accused him of “inciting uproar” and started impeachment proceedings. Trump was acquitted because there was not a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Some supporters of QAnon’s conspiracy theory believe Trump would return to power on Thursday. Until 1933, March 4 was the official date on which American presidents were sworn in after elections. Pelosi said don’t waste your time on such “nonsense”. In the meantime, the inauguration of a new US president will take place on January 20 – as was the case this year when Democrat Joe Biden took office.

Acting Chief of Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman had already warned last week that there was information that members of the right-wing militia were contemplating another attack on parliament. After the attack on January 6, the security of the Capitol was greatly tightened.