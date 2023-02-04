Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs

A Cobb County therapeutic massage parlor worker was taken away in handcuffs for offering companies too risqué to say even on TV, police say.

The therapeutic massage parlor is inside a family-friendly buying heart with a kids’s salon subsequent door and even a Chuck E. Cheese throughout the road.

Jasmine Therapeutic massage promotes quite a lot of companies, however when an spy walked by the doorways just lately an worker was arrested, accused of providing the agent greater than what the enterprise promotes.

She’s now dealing with a prostitution-related cost.

“That shouldn’t be in household communities in any respect. In any respect. It positively needs to be shut down,” involved father or mother Yvette Murphy mentioned.

“That being so near Chuck E. Cheese, it scares me to demise. They should shut it down,” father or mother Jeremy Barlow mentioned.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell stopped by Jasmine Therapeutic massage to get some solutions.

TRENDING STORIES:

The worker who’s charged, greeted Newell when she walked in. However when Newell advised her in regards to the story, she didn’t need to remark.

Newell requested to talk with a supervisor. A special worker got here out and advised her the supervisor wasn’t round.

“If you’re charged — regardless of the case could also be — you shouldn’t be again on the premises or property,” Murphy mentioned.

Newell spoke with staff at different companies within the family-friendly buying heart. They advised her that police busted Jasmine Therapeutic massage one week in the past and shut it down for the day.

Some need to see it get shut down for good.

“We simply want that out of our neighborhood for Cobb County,” Barlow mentioned.

When Newell spoke with one of many parlor’s staff, she was advised the girl who’s charged is now not an worker and that returned to the enterprise to select some issues up.

The kids’s salon subsequent door to the parlor despatched Newell a press release, saying:

“We’re deeply involved and saddened by the latest information concerning the neighboring enterprise. Our high priorities when selecting our salon places are the protection of our younger purchasers and acceptable environments. We’re in shut communication with our authorized staff and property administration to resolve this matter swiftly. Our dedication is to make sure our luxurious youngsters salon stays a secure and welcoming surroundings for all.” We admire your assist as we navigate this troublesome state of affairs.”

IN OTHER NEWS: