Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market is Predicted to Garner $113.0 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.0%

The global concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) market is expected to grow from USD 76.0 billion in 2020 to USD 113.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

CPV technology uses optics such as curved mirrors or lenses for vast amounts of sunlight to generate energy from a small area of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells. The advantages of CPV systems over non-concentrated photovoltaic systems are numerous. As a smaller photovoltaic area is needed, the solar cells can save CPV money. To absorb the same sunlight as non-concentrated PV, CPV requires less photovoltaic materials. CPV uses high efficiency, but cost-effectively viable multi-connection cells due to lower space requirements. However, CPV systems need to spend additional money on solar trackers, focusing optics (mirrors, lenses) and cooling systems to achieve sunlight focus on the limited photovoltaic region. Continuous research and development nevertheless seek to boost and minimize CPV technology costs.

Market Analysis of Concentrated Photovoltaic Market

The market for concentrated photovoltaics is expected to increase awareness on the use of renewable energy for generating power, combined with rising demand for grid-connected electricity. Previously, high photovoltaic prices relative to solar photovoltaics were a big restrain. During its prediction time, decreasing silicone prices and improving modules designs should have a beneficial effect on the market.

Europe is projected to remain the largest regional market with 16,48 GW of PV demand, which accounts for approximately half of the global demand, according to the Plastics Institute of America. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market driven by the Chinese market’s remarkable growth. To become the world’s leading PV user, China is expected to outpace Germany in the coming year. The three main factors that drive solar adoption worldwide are government green goals, financial incentives, and technology cost reductions. Major drivers for solar photovoltaics are government policies. Solar, regardless of government policies and incentives around the world, is expected to be cost-effective in 2020 for conventional electricity.

Growth Drivers of Concentrated Photovoltaic Market

Rapid price declines for traditional photovoltaic modules have led to a rise in CPV demand and other silicone-based solar technologies. In addition, CPV needs a rather smaller installation area which is expected soon to increase its demand. Solar technology in areas of direct sunlight is used. The industry is still in its infancy and is used mainly for special purposes.

Governments across countries seek to make use of renewable energy sources. Commercial and utility sectors are the main application segment involving concentrating photovoltaic technologies. The usage segment dominates the photovoltaic concentrated market. The growing demand for centralized photovoltaic applications over the forecast period is expected to increase over the projected period in the energy purchase agreements between private companies and electricity boards. The global concentrated photovoltaic market is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific region. The market is expected to boost the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. The government of China is expected to adopt the 13th five-year plan to reduce carbon emissions to fuel the growth over the forecasted period of the global concentrated photovoltaic market.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

– Refractors

– Reflectors

By Level of Concentration:

– High Concentration Photovoltaic

– Low Concentration Photovoltaic

By Application:

– Utility

– Commercial

By Region:

– Asia Pacific

– Europe

– Middle East and Africa

– North America

– Central and South America

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

– MagPowerSystems

– Zytech Solar

– Solar Junction

– SunPower Corporation

– Morgan Solar Inc.

– Abengoa

– BrightSource Energy

– ACWA Power

– Aalborg CSP

– SolarReserve

