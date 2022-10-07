Conan Exiles Age of Sorcery update 3.0.3 patch notes

Developer Funcom has launched the newest replace for Conan Exiles Age of Sorcery. Whereas patch 3.0.3 doesn’t carry any main additions to the title, it brings some much-needed bug fixes for basic gameplay, constructing, fight, spell casting, UI, and extra.

Set on this planet of Conan the Barbarian, Conan Exiles is an open-world co-op survival title, the place gamers work collectively to collect assets and survive within the prehistoric period. Age of Sorcery is the newest replace that introduced a significant overhaul to the gameplay loop.

Conan Exiles Age of Sorcery replace 3.0.3 patch notes

Patch 3.0.3 is presently accessible on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Sequence X|S. the patch notes are as follows:

Efficiency and stability

Varied crash fixes in Conan Exiles ought to end in improved recreation stability.

Exploit Fixes

Addressed a lot of exploits in Conan Exiles, in regard to the crafting system.

Constructing and placeable fixes

The recipe “Tough Timber Doorframe” is now within the “Tough Timber Inside Partitions” feat as supposed.

Constructing gadgets spawned from the Admin Panel ought to now not be was salvaged supplies after restarting.

The “Decide Piece” choice from the constructing menu has been renamed to “Copy Constructing Piece” to higher symbolize its use.

Crafting fixes

Mounted a problem the place the Delving Bench would return random gadgets as an alternative of recipes.

Fight fIxes

Explosive jars ought to now deal extra constant harm when positioned on uneven surfaces.

Shaggai Creatures ranged assaults are actually useful on Devoted Servers.

Minimal Stamina consumed or minimal Injury taken worth is now 1 to stop some unintended conditions with sure character builds.

Sorcery and spells

Casting Darkness would trigger gamers and NPCs to fall by buildings when in excessive altitudes. We mounted that as that’s not the sort of darkish end result we had been aiming for.

Resurrected Corpses ought to now not flip invisible, delaying the inevitable rebellion of Casper’s military.

Lighting Storm was unintendedly inflicting excessive quantities of injury to Constructing Constructions. This has been addressed.

Lightning Storm will now not harm the caster or the caster’s clan mates.

Lightning Storm will now strike as much as 4 targets every placing cycle with a small delay between every goal.

As a result of elevated frequency of strikes, the bottom harm dealt by Lightning Storm has been diminished.

Normal Bug fixes

Addressed a problem the place some gadgets couldn’t be spawned in by way of the Admin Panel.

Mounted a problem the place some gadgets had been misplaced within the Admin Panel.

Eradicating the bracelet now not kills your followers too.

If creativity overflows you, eradicating the bracelet whereas in Artistic Mode will now kill you. Carpe Diem.

Mounted a problem that allowed for Prolonged Leap to be reset whereas climbing.

Mounted a problem that might stop Problem states to be up to date appropriately.

Addressed a problem that might trigger issues with merchandise rotations within the Bazaar.

UI and textual content

The worldwide #spellchekker staff saves the day as soon as once more by fixing a bunch of nefarious and truthfully, fairly disagreeable typos and grammar errors in worldwide variations of the sport.

The Thaumaturgy Bench UI was reduce in some localizations, which is now mounted.

The Declare All Rewards button now works with one single press as an alternative of twice.

Addressed a problem the place the unspent factors pip would present up after dying.

Consolidated how Illusions present in conditions the place you don’t personal the bottom merchandise or the merchandise used for the Phantasm.

In case you don’t personal the merchandise used to use the Phantasm, you’ll nonetheless have the ability to equip it, however you’ll solely see the bottom model. In case you equip the merchandise later after proudly owning the Phantasm merchandise, it is going to present with the Phantasm utilized.

UI icons may even be greyed out to offer higher visible suggestions.

Audio fixes

The final Basis eliminated now makes a sound in Conan Exiles when picked up, as supposed.

Conan Exiles is offered on Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC by way of Steam. gamers can soar proper in and check out the title as we speak.

