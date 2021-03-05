“Comtradição”, the program by head chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, becomes a book

You can bring dishes to the table from the 24 kitchen screen according to the recipes of the Michelin chef.

Photo by Silvia Martinez.

Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa is one of the most popular names in the increasingly creative Portuguese haute cuisine. And over the years it has always tried to open its kitchen to the public. “Comtradição” is the current cooking program with two Michelin stars, which is already in its third season. Henrique Sá Pessoa and 24Kitchen have now joined the Casa das Letras publishing house to bring out a book.

“The idea of ​​doing ‘Comtradição’ has been around for a number of years. I wanted to go back to the small screen with something new, but that also addressed our past, our traditions and flavors, ”writes Henrique Sá Pessoa in the introduction to the book. All recipes are made by him there. The photos were responsible for Silvia Martinez.

This side of him, which is visible in the program and now in the book, is that of someone who has also made himself felt at the table of renowned chefs with a focus on Alma. Henrique Sá Pessoa has increasingly explored the incredible diversity of Portuguese cuisine, which is inspired by his creations.

All recipes are preceded by a brief introduction in which the origin of the dish, some of which is thousands of years old, is explained. The lamb stew, for example, dates back to the 7th century. The book contains not only recipes and the history of the dishes, but also an online link.

The idea is simple: if you have any doubts about a dish, you are entitled to a tutorial from the chef. “From Viana do Castelo to Faro via the Azores and Madeira, three recipes are presented for each district, each with a QR code, with which the reader can follow the execution of Henrique Sá Pessoa in the 24Kitchen program on YouTube,” Book presentation explained. “Comtradição” is the latest work that follows on from the cookbooks already published by Sá Pessoa. It has a suggested price of € 24.90.

It’s already on sale.