Computer Vision Market Research Report by Component, by Product, by Application, by Vertical, by Region: – Global Forecast to 2027

U.S. Computer Vision Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.04 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.97 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2027

Rising need for application-specific computer vision systems, increasing need for quality inspection and automation, and growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems, are key factors driving growth of this market.

Market Overview

To generate numerical or symbolic information, often in the form of a decision, a computer vision system processes, acquires, and analyzes images of real-world. Growing application requires a specific adaptation and enhancement to the algorithm of computer vision although fundamental algorithm blocks are familiar.

The rapid processing capability of computer vision systems paves the way for manufacturers to reach new milestones in the manufacture of products with negligible faults.

Increasing robotic adoption across industrial sectors is also leading to the application of vision-guided robotic systems. Computer vision is commercialized in a wide range of applications like industrial, consumer, security and surveillance, automotive entertainment, and medical, to name a few, after being a research technology for the past few decades.

Increasing automation and rising need for superior inspection is translating into more computer vision technology. In addition, the need for greater quality assurance by customers and producers coupled with stringent government regulations is likely to fuel market growth.

Computer vision is witnessing high rate of adoption in the industrial operating sector and is rapidly replacing manual and inspection measurements, due to an increasing need for efficient and reliable measurements and inspection.

Smart cameras and image processing are deployed on computer vision systems to perform these inspections. Due to its capabilities like enhanced analysis, improved object detection, accurate component measurement, and monitoring tolerance this technology is likely to gain considerable momentum in the automotive, food & packaging, and pharmaceutical verticals over the coming years.

On the other hand, lack of efficient device operators will slow down the adoption rate due to insufficient training.

Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the market is divided into North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held almost 24% share of the overall market. As the region emerges as the global manufacturing hub, it is expected the technology will experience widespread adoption in the region during the forecast period.

Japan and China are influential countries which have the potential to give opportunities to both mature and new technologies in computer vision market. Additionally, operational benefits, and expenditure along with initiatives undertaken by emerging country governments are responsible for encouraging various industry players and catapulting investment to set up their production units at Asia Pacific.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Based on the component, the global market for computer vision is segmented into hardware, software, and services. From this, the hardware segment accounted for almost 56% share of the market by component. Hardware components include multiple objects like sensors, cameras, frame grabbers, processors, optics and LED lighting.

The software market is application-specific and fragmented, based on application necessity. Because of deep technology learning and training the software segment is projected to experience steady growth over the same period.

By Product

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into PC-based computer vision systems, and smart camera-based computer vision systems. The PC-based computer vision systems segment held almost 68% share of the market in 2019. Across the forecast horizon, the segment is expected to maintain its position on the global market.

However, smart camera-based systems over the forecast period are estimated to exhibit lucrative CAGR. The segments growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D imaging cameras. Numerous cameras are composed of computer vision systems, also called vision systems.

These cameras are sometimes mounted over the assembly lines depending on requirements, in order to observe and capture data and examine the products. This leads to more smart cameras being adopted in these systems.

By Application

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into measurement, positioning & guidance, identification, quality assurance & inspection, predictive maintenance, and others. This technology is widely used for the scanning and identification of barcodes, labels, and texts especially in the packaging field.

This automates packaging tasks and thus also saves time, improves performance, and prevents human errors. The technology is often used in the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and packaging industries. Increased technology adoption in these sectors has resulted in a significant reduction in counterfeit products.

By Vertical

Based on vertical, the market is categorized into non-industrial verticals, and industrial verticals. The industrial verticals segment held major share of the market in 2019. In the automotive industry, computer vision is extensively used for inspection purposes, including error proofing, assembly verification, presence/absence checks, and final inspection. In addition, CV systems are also used for robotic guidance, dimensional measurement, and automation testing applications that fall under estimation, and guidance.