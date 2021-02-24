Computer Vision Market Research Report by Component, by Product, by Application, by Vertical, by Region: – Global Forecast to 2027
U.S. Computer Vision Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.04 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.97 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2027
ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); by Product (PC-Based Computer Vision Systems, and Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision Systems);
by Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance, and Others); by Vertical (Non-Industrial Verticals, and Industrial Verticals); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.
US Computer Vision Market Size
U.S. Computer Vision Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.04 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.97 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2027
Rising need for application-specific computer vision systems, increasing need for quality inspection and automation, and growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems, are key factors driving growth of this market.
In order to Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report, Request for a Sample copy of the report at
https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Computer-Vision-Market
Market Overview
To generate numerical or symbolic information, often in the form of a decision, a computer vision system processes, acquires, and analyzes images of real-world. Growing application requires a specific adaptation and enhancement to the algorithm of computer vision although fundamental algorithm blocks are familiar.
The rapid processing capability of computer vision systems paves the way for manufacturers to reach new milestones in the manufacture of products with negligible faults.
Increasing robotic adoption across industrial sectors is also leading to the application of vision-guided robotic systems. Computer vision is commercialized in a wide range of applications like industrial, consumer, security and surveillance, automotive entertainment, and medical, to name a few, after being a research technology for the past few decades.
Increasing automation and rising need for superior inspection is translating into more computer vision technology. In addition, the need for greater quality assurance by customers and producers coupled with stringent government regulations is likely to fuel market growth.
Computer vision is witnessing high rate of adoption in the industrial operating sector and is rapidly replacing manual and inspection measurements, due to an increasing need for efficient and reliable measurements and inspection.
Smart cameras and image processing are deployed on computer vision systems to perform these inspections. Due to its capabilities like enhanced analysis, improved object detection, accurate component measurement, and monitoring tolerance this technology is likely to gain considerable momentum in the automotive, food & packaging, and pharmaceutical verticals over the coming years.
On the other hand, lack of efficient device operators will slow down the adoption rate due to insufficient training.
“Final Report will cover a detailed analysis regarding the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Computer Vision Companies
Here are the best Computer Vision companies Analysis
- CEVA, Inc.
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- KEYENCE CORPORATION
- Basler
- National Instruments
- Sony Corporation
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Cognex Corporation
- Allied Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- Baumer Optronic
- Intel Corporation
- JAI A/S
- Vision Technologies
- MediaTek, Inc.
- Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)
Regional Analysis
Based on regions, the market is divided into North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held almost 24% share of the overall market. As the region emerges as the global manufacturing hub, it is expected the technology will experience widespread adoption in the region during the forecast period.
Japan and China are influential countries which have the potential to give opportunities to both mature and new technologies in computer vision market. Additionally, operational benefits, and expenditure along with initiatives undertaken by emerging country governments are responsible for encouraging various industry players and catapulting investment to set up their production units at Asia Pacific.
Segmentation Analysis
By Component
Based on the component, the global market for computer vision is segmented into hardware, software, and services. From this, the hardware segment accounted for almost 56% share of the market by component. Hardware components include multiple objects like sensors, cameras, frame grabbers, processors, optics and LED lighting.
The software market is application-specific and fragmented, based on application necessity. Because of deep technology learning and training the software segment is projected to experience steady growth over the same period.
By Product
On the basis of product, the market is categorized into PC-based computer vision systems, and smart camera-based computer vision systems. The PC-based computer vision systems segment held almost 68% share of the market in 2019. Across the forecast horizon, the segment is expected to maintain its position on the global market.
However, smart camera-based systems over the forecast period are estimated to exhibit lucrative CAGR. The segments growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D imaging cameras. Numerous cameras are composed of computer vision systems, also called vision systems.
These cameras are sometimes mounted over the assembly lines depending on requirements, in order to observe and capture data and examine the products. This leads to more smart cameras being adopted in these systems.
By Application
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into measurement, positioning & guidance, identification, quality assurance & inspection, predictive maintenance, and others. This technology is widely used for the scanning and identification of barcodes, labels, and texts especially in the packaging field.
This automates packaging tasks and thus also saves time, improves performance, and prevents human errors. The technology is often used in the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and packaging industries. Increased technology adoption in these sectors has resulted in a significant reduction in counterfeit products.
By Vertical
Based on vertical, the market is categorized into non-industrial verticals, and industrial verticals. The industrial verticals segment held major share of the market in 2019. In the automotive industry, computer vision is extensively used for inspection purposes, including error proofing, assembly verification, presence/absence checks, and final inspection. In addition, CV systems are also used for robotic guidance, dimensional measurement, and automation testing applications that fall under estimation, and guidance.
Computer Vision Market Segmentation
By Component
? Hardware
? Software
? Services
By Product
? PC-Based Computer Vision Systems
? Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision Systems
By Application
? Quality Assurance & Inspection
? Positioning & Guidance
? Measurement
? Identification
? Predictive Maintenance
? Others
By Vertical
? Non-Industrial Verticals
? Industrial Verticals
Are you looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?
https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Computer-Vision-Market
Table of Content:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Definitions
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Research Models
2.3. Data Sources
3. Executive Summary and Snapshot
4. US Computer Vision Market Price and Cost Trend Analysis
4.1. PriceTrend Analysis
5. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry
6.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19
6.2. Demand-side Constraints
6.3. Supply-side Constraints
7. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics
8. Post COVID-19 Industry Recovery Path Analysis
9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.2. Industrial Chain Analysis
9.3. Downstream Buyers
10. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Drivers
10.2.1. Rising Demand for Application-Specific Computer Vision Systems
10.2.2. Growing Demand for Vision-Guided Robotic Systems
10.2.3. Increasing Adoption of 3D Computer Vision Systems
10.2.4. Increasing Adoption of 3D Computer Vision Systems
10.3. Market Restraint
10.3.1. Lack of Flexible Computer Vision Solutions
10.3.2. Varying End-User Requirements
10.4. Market Opportunity
10.4.1. Increasing Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Cars
10.4.2. Increasing Demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Computer Vision
10.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario
11.1. Current Market Trends
11.2. SWOT Analysis
11.3. PESTEL Analysis
11.4. Technology Trend Analysis
12. Competitive Share Analysis
12.1. Company Share Analysis
12.2. Strategic Developments
12.3. Supplier Benchmarking
13. US Computer Vision Market: Component Segment Analysis
14. US Computer Vision Market: Product Segment Analysis
15. US Computer Vision Market: Application Segment Analysis
16. US Computer Vision Market: Vertical Segment Analysis
17. Company Profiles
18. Report Conclusion
Browse Full Report Access here:
https://reportcrux.com/summary/4124/Computer-Vision-Market
About Us:
Report Crux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.
Contact us:
Name: Ms. Hazel M.
Email: hazel@reportcrux.com
Website: https://www.reportcrux.com/
Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)