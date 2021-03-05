Computer Monitor Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group

Computer Monitor Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Computer Monitor Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The computer monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecats period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Computer Monitor Market are Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, Intelligent Imaging Innovations, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., BenQ Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, ViewSonic Corporation Inc and others.

Regional Outlook of Computer Monitor Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – Dell Technologies Inc. announced an update of its existing product line of PC monitors ahead to CES 2020, by launching two monitors with a particular focus on creativity and productivity. The Dell UltraSharp U4320Q features a 42.5-inch 4K monitor with USB C support that can deliver 90W of power. The Dell 86 C8621QT features an 85.6-inch touch screen display and 4K UHD resolution with USB-C connectivity.

– January 2020 – Acer showcased CG552K a 55 inch, 4K OLED gaming monitor that supports NVIDIA G-sync, sports adaptive sync with 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the monitor is equipped with plenty of connectivity options, including USB-C, USB-A ports, pair of 10W speakers, and is said to have 98.5% DCI -P3 color gamut and 400 nits brightness.

Key Market Trends:

Gaming to Witness the Fastest Market Growth

– With the advent of competitive gaming platforms, such as e-sports, which now is considered to be a billion-dollar industry, and gaining popularity of titles, including Overwatch, Counter-Strike, Fortnite, and PUBG, which can reach a refresh rate of as much as 240Hz to allow the screen to keep up with rapid movements of the players elevates both the demand and growth of the market.

– Also, 2019 was the year for significant announcements of gaming subscription services from major vendors, including Apple Arcade and Google Stadia, which aim to provide a cross-platform gaming experience with cloud gaming. This instance would further leverage the global demand for gaming monitors.

– Furthermore, the development of frame syncing technologies such as G-Sync, V-Sync, Freesync that help monitors to synchronize the frame of games with the monitor refresh rate for better stability and performance and help prevent issue associated with monitors such as screen tearing. For instance, Gamers often prefer to purchase monitors that are frame syncing enabled.

