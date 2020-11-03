Computer Assisted Semen Analysis Market Future Growth, Business Prospects, Leading Players are Magapor SL, LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd., Bioline Technologies, Medical Electronic Systems, LLC

Global Computer Assisted Semen Analysis Market By Product Type (Analyzers, Software, Instruments, Centrifuge, Counting Chambers, Test Kits, Incubators, Analyzing Disposables, Accessories), Application (Human, Animal), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Centers, Animal Breeding Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Fertility Centers, Cryobanks, Home-Care Settings, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global computer assisted semen analysis market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations introduced by the various manufacturers to invigorate their product offerings.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global computer assisted semen analysis market are Hamilton Thorne, Inc.; PROiSER; MICROPTIC; GenePro, Inc.; Sperm Processor; IVFSynergy; Kubus S.A.; AKYmed Ltd; Magapor SL; LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd.; Bioline Technologies; Medical Electronic Systems, LLC; MMCSoft; Vitrolife among others.

Market Definition: Global Computer Assisted Semen Analysis Market

Computer assisted semen analysis is the integration of a computer system with the medical devices utilized in sperm analysis to enhance the levels of visualization and accuracy of the test. This test significantly reduces the human labor, along with reductions of any human errors associated with the conventional methods of sperm analysis.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of population suffering from male infertility; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Higher levels of expenditure being incurred on better healthcare for animals and healthcare facilities for humans; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of healthcare diagnostics, amid changes in preferences of individuals is expected to drive this market growth

Availability of technologically-advanced product offerings; this factor will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints

High levels of financial costs associated with these systems, along with presence of strict regulatory demands on taxes for medical devices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Emotional disadvantages resulting in lower patient confidences on test failures is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of awareness in the various developing regions of the world is expected to act as a restraining factor for this market

Segmentation: Global Computer Assisted Semen Analysis Market

By Product Type

Analyzers

Software

Instruments

Centrifuge

Counting Chambers

Test Kits

Incubators

Analyzing Disposables

Accessories

By Application

Human

Animal

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Centers

Animal Breeding Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Fertility Centers

Cryobanks

Home-Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medical Electronic Systems, LLC announced the launch of “YO Home Sperm” test designed for PC platforms along with the availability of an evaluation score “YO SCORE” tested in efficacy by the “Cleveland Clinic”. This test is the first U.S. FDA cleared kit for home fertility testing which is connected with the users smartphone depending on the application interface to provide results in an innovative experience for users

In June 2017, MICROPTIC announced that they had entered into collaboration with Embryotools for the development of sperm analysis in their lab and provision of training for the operations of computer-assisted sperm analysis system. This collaboration will help in the attendees of Embryotools be more aware regarding the advanced technologies available helping them apply this knowledge in their cases

Competitive Analysis:

Global computer assisted semen analysis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computer assisted semen analysis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global computer assisted semen analysis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

