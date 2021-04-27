Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The new research report titled ‘Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. The global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market is expected to deliver robust growth over the forecast period, registering an impressive CAGR of XX%. The anticipated market growth is accredited to the significant surge in demand across the regional and global markets for the products and services offered by the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry. The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Leading Market Players:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

McKesson Corporation

iCAD Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

EDDA Technology Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Meduan Technologies

Hologic Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market based on application, imaging modalities, end-use, and region:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Liver Cancer Oncology Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Mammography X-Ray Ultrasound MRI CT Scan Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Research Methodology

Our analysts have performed an accurate examination of the various aspects of the global market leveraging avant-garde primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with other analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report has gathered the necessary data and information from several reliable sources. Additionally, the report offers many strategic recommendations for companies involved in this ever-growing business sector to help them attain a competitive edge in the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market.

