Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

The latest market study titled ‘Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market. The report offers insightful data and information gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

The latest report sums up the changes constantly taking place in the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and pays special attention to the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis induced by the coronavirus outbreak has led to dramatic changes in the market, significantly altering the global economic scenario. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about major disruptions to the supply chains of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry, as well as volatility in prices and demands for products.

The global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market report focuses on various national and international business development prospects, as well as competitive terrains of the worldwide market. The market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.

Leading Market Players:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

McKesson Corporation

iCAD Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

EDDA Technology Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Meduan Technologies

Hologic Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….