Computer Aided Detection Market Top Leading Companies, Consumption, Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends Forecast to 2027| EDDA Technology, FUJIFILM Holdings, Hologic, iCAD, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Computer Aided Detection (Cad) Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2356.23 million by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing cases of cancer and rising awareness regarding health check-ups has been directly impacting the growth of computer aided detection (CAD) market.

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview: Increasing demand of insurance policies will raise the adoption of CAD solutions, rising preferences for digital breast tomosynthesis, growing awareness regarding the treatment of cancer and introduction of government policies and initiatives in providing imaging technologies are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the computer aided detection (CAD) market in the forecast period of 20202-2027.

According to this report Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027.

By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colon/Rectal cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver cancer, Bone Cancer, Neurological/ Musculoskeletal/ Cardiovascular Cancer)

By Breast CAD Imaging Modalities (Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Tomosynthesis, Nuclear Imaging)

By Imaging Modalities (X-Ray Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Medicine Imaging)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers)

EDDA Technology, Inc

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hologic Inc.

iCAD Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Riverain Technologies LLC.

Median Technologies

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Computer aided detection (CAD) market is segmented on the basis of application, breast CAD imaging modalities, imaging modalities and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the computer aided detection (CAD) market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colon/rectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer, neurological/musculoskeletal/cardiovascular cancer. Breast cancer will dominate the market because of rising awareness among people regarding regular check-ups.

Computer aided detection (CAD) market has also been segmented on the basis of breast CAD imaging modalities into mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis, nuclear imaging. Mammography technology will hold the largest market share due to the increasing incidence of cancer.

Based on imaging modalities, the computer aided detection (CAD) market is segmented into X-ray imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound imaging, magnetic resonance, nuclear medicine imaging. X-ray will hold the largest market share because they are based on imaging techniques.

Computer aided detection (CAD) market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research centers.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

