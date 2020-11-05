Computational Photography Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2026

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Computational Photography Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Computational Photography Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Computational Photography Market report an exceptional one.

The other players in the market are Samsung Electronics, Light, Nikon Corporation, Lytro, Inc., Canon Inc., Algolux, Pelican Imaging, Movidius, ALMALENCE INC., ON Semiconductor, Sony Corporation, Corephotonics Ltd., DxO Lab, HTC Corporation, Affinity Media, Xperi Corporation, and many more.

Market Analysis: The Global Computational Photography Market was valued at USD 1,250.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13,246.8 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 32.7% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global computational photography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computational photography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Computational Photography Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rapidly increasing demand for digital still cameras with high resolution

Consumes more battery life

In 2015, Google, Inc. acquired Digisfera, a panoramic images provider start-up company. This acquisition enhanced Google’s customer experience with street view technology developed for Google Maps, by using 360 degree photography.

Global Computational Photography Market, By Type (Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras, 16-Lens Cameras, Others), Application (Smartphone Camera, Standalone Camera, Machine Vision), Offering (Camera Module, Software), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

